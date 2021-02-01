expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

According to PAPD officials, PNG criminal justice students collected nearly 30 boxes of cereal for its cereal drive.

Community donating to PAPD’s cereal drive; see how you can join in

By PA News

Published 11:27 am Monday, February 1, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Officers Association’s cereal drive for the needy is off to a strong start with community participation.

The effort, launched last month, benefits Southeast Texas Food Bank and its various agencies.

PAPD recently shared donation information from Mike’s Furniture, Port Neches-Groves criminal justice students and Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union staff who have already donated to the effort.

Those interested can drop off cereal donations between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between now and Feb. 19 at the Port Arthur Police Station or Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union at 3100 Central Mall Drive.

Owners and employees of Mike’s Furniture donate several boxes of cereal to the cereal drive. We love the support of our local businesses!

Food bank officials generally target January and February to push food drives and group activities due to this traditional low period in donation accumulation.

That’s where the Port Arthur Police Officers Association comes into play, having launched this first-time cereal drive to help restock food bank shelves.

Cereal is usually a top item at any food pantry because nearly everyone enjoys it. Children eat it dry out of a cup. Some people eat it for dinner. They don’t have to cook it. It doesn’t have to be hot. It’s off the shelf as soon as officials bring it.

It’s also has a good shelf life.

Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union staffers support the cereal drive.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Community donating to PAPD’s cereal drive; see how you can join in

Texas pump prices changing following high demand Friday & Saturday

STEPHEN HEMELT — David Williams served his country & fellow veterans until the very end

ON THE MENU — Nederland Seafood House owner talks crawfish, new drive thru

Local

Community donating to PAPD’s cereal drive; see how you can join in

Local

Texas pump prices changing following high demand Friday & Saturday

Check this Out

STEPHEN HEMELT — David Williams served his country & fellow veterans until the very end

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — Nederland Seafood House owner talks crawfish, new drive thru

Business

See how you can get good food, help community at PNG Rotary gumbo sale

Lifestyle

Edreauanna Fowler following mother at Spindletop; daughter of Gladdie continuing child advocate legacy

Education

PAISD parents have Title 1 answer sessions planned in February

High School Sports

“Show”-time: Nederland’s Kailey Showalter ready for playoff push

Columns

BOBBY LOPEZ — Parents, others needed in fight against COVID

Lifestyle

PARK RESTORATION: Port Arthur says Lakeview splash project back on front burner

Beaumont

Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

Local

Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur Chamber leaders talk virtual banquet, important next steps for community

Beaumont

Beaumont man, 56, indicted for year-long sexual abuse of a child

Check this Out

TxDOT outlines when 2 lanes of traffic will return to Hillebrandt Bridge

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Solid Rock Baptist Church & First Church of God hosting events

Local

“Hooked on Fishing” coming to Nederland Feb. 20

Lamar/LSC-PA

PA Rotary helps LSCPA rebuild field

High School Sports

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Local

5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

Entertainment

Nederland leaders talk pool plans, upgrades for this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Lifestyle

Regional Visitors Center reopens, officials share what’s bring visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region