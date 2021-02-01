Nederland tops Port Neches-Groves, inches closer to playoffs

NEDERLAND — The Nederland girls basketball team took another step towards clinching a playoff spot with a sweep over Mid County Madness rival Port Neches-Groves at the Dog Dome Monday.

The Bulldogs won 49-37.

The victory puts Nederland within one win of clinching a playoff berth for District 21-5A with two games remaining.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead early, nearly doubling up the Indians with a 29-15 lead at halftime.

PNG pulled the game to within six points in the fourth quarter, but Nederland pulled away late with clutch 3-pointers by Ke’Asia Hall and Maggie Baker, who finished with a game-high 15 points.

Nederland’s Ava Wiltz added 12 points.

PNG’s Avery Girouard led her team with nine points.

The Indians fell to 0-10 in district, while the Bulldogs advance to 4-6.