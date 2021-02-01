expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Willie Samuels, left, and Kendric Bush listen to speakers Monday at the district administration building.

Port Arthur students receive iconic black suits, mentoring opportunity kicking off Black History Month

By Mary Meaux

Published 6:46 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

It is sometimes said a man needs three color suits for life; black, blue and brown.

On Monday ten male students from Port Arthur Independent School District received their first black suit, complete with white shirt, black tie and black shoes courtesy of Grace Hub Inc. in conjunction with Port Arthur LNG.

Lincoln High School alum the Rev. Dr. Simeon Queen of Grace Hub Inc. described the black suit as “life giving.”

Queen and PAISD School Board President Brandon Bartie were brainstorming Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month ideas and came up with presenting 10 boys with the iconic black suit.

Each participating student also gets to meet with an “All I Do Is Win” mentor, who will give him guidance.

Bartie made the crowd assembled at the PAISD Administration Building Monday afternoon smile when he said he likes to dress up, saying it makes him feel good to put on that crisp white shirt, black suit and tie.

Queen said the suit is empowering and important in how one is perceived in life.

Memorial High School senior Jordon Thomas said he was blessed to be there and grateful to be chosen.

Thomas may already be a local household name as a member of the Titans football team committed to the University of Texas, where he will play college football.

Kendric Bush, who attends Memorial Ninth Grade Academy, was also thankful for being chosen for the group. Standing in the room with the other students, mentors and family members, Bush said he understands what it means to put on the black suit.

Bartie placed calls to the various school principals and told them of the program and asked to find young men in need of a suit.

One of the mentors, Dominic Hardie, a Lincoln High School alum, said at a time in his life when things were a little shaky, Bartie’s father Thurman Bartie — who was then a Justice of the Peace — reached out the olive branch, decorated him up and gave him a suit. This allowed him to participate in an internship when he was in college.

“When I think about a black suit, I think about professionalism and preparation,” Hardie said. “When you go in life you’ll understand what we mean… it makes you feel professional. It makes you feel prepared and I think it just helps your mind.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur students receive iconic black suits, mentoring opportunity kicking off Black History Month

Community donating to PAPD’s cereal drive; see how you can join in

Texas pump prices changing following high demand Friday & Saturday

STEPHEN HEMELT — David Williams served his country & fellow veterans until the very end

Education

Port Arthur students receive iconic black suits, mentoring opportunity kicking off Black History Month

Local

Community donating to PAPD’s cereal drive; see how you can join in

Local

Texas pump prices changing following high demand Friday & Saturday

Check this Out

STEPHEN HEMELT — David Williams served his country & fellow veterans until the very end

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — Nederland Seafood House owner talks crawfish, new drive thru

Business

See how you can get good food, help community at PNG Rotary gumbo sale

Lifestyle

Edreauanna Fowler following mother at Spindletop; daughter of Gladdie continuing child advocate legacy

Education

PAISD parents have Title 1 answer sessions planned in February

High School Sports

“Show”-time: Nederland’s Kailey Showalter ready for playoff push

Columns

BOBBY LOPEZ — Parents, others needed in fight against COVID

Lifestyle

PARK RESTORATION: Port Arthur says Lakeview splash project back on front burner

Beaumont

Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

Local

Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur Chamber leaders talk virtual banquet, important next steps for community

Beaumont

Beaumont man, 56, indicted for year-long sexual abuse of a child

Check this Out

TxDOT outlines when 2 lanes of traffic will return to Hillebrandt Bridge

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Solid Rock Baptist Church & First Church of God hosting events

Local

“Hooked on Fishing” coming to Nederland Feb. 20

Lamar/LSC-PA

PA Rotary helps LSCPA rebuild field

High School Sports

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Local

5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

Entertainment

Nederland leaders talk pool plans, upgrades for this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping