February 2, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin in December.

Extension of emergency SNAP benefits set for February

By PA News

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Texas is providing approximately $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter of Health and Human Services Commission said these emergency food benefits provide additional support for Texans to purchase nutritious foods for their families during the ongoing pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. The emergency February allotments are in addition to the more than $2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June 2021. This additional 15 percent increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

