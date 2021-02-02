expand
February 3, 2021

Jeana Norton Allen

By PA News

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Jeana Norton Allen, 35, of Orange passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.

She was born on February 15, 1985 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Jimmy Norton and Nancy Latimer Baxter.

She has been a resident of Orange since 2014. Jeana earned her LVN certification at Lamar State College in Port Arthur and her RN degree from Lamar State College in Orange.

She worked as a Registered Nurse with Heart to Heart Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rita and Maurice Latimer, Jackie and Arnold Rolfsman.

Jeana is survived by her son, Caleb Allen of Orange; her two daughters, Claire Allen and Quinn Allen both of Orange; her step-daughter, Mackenzi Allen of Orange; her mother, Nancy Baxter and her husband, Scott of Groves; her father, Jimmy Norton and his wife, Kayla of Fannett; her two sisters, Jennifer Adams of Allen, Texas,  Julie Ross and her husband, Justin of Anthem, AZ; her five brothers, Justin Baxter of Groves, Thomas Baxter and his wife, Kristen of Groves, Allen Baxter and his wife, Bailey of Port Neches, Michael Waghorn and his wife, Kerby of Buna, Justin Waghorn of Beaumont as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Jeana’s life will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves. 

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or facial covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

