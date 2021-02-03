expand
February 3, 2021

Bob West

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Leading clubmakers headed our way in February

By Bob West

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Thumb through a golf magazine this time of year and one of the first things to literally jump out at you are the ads for equipment you need to knock strokes off your game.

They come at you fast and furious from the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, etc. Drivers to help hit the ball farther and straighter. Irons for better spin and distance control. Putters that help seal the deal with weighting and balance. Balls built for maximum distance.

The choices are almost dizzying. Which way should a double-digit handicap with money to invest, and a desire to get better, turn? In whose clubs should a single digit aiming to go lower put his faith?

Should you ask the pro his opinion, opt for the equipment your favorite PGA Tour player uses, hit a few shots with the shiny new clubs you buddy is using. Or, perhaps, make the wisest choice of all and go to a fitting day or demo day for a brand you think would help your game.

If the latter is your choice, Babe Zaharias Golf Club in Port Arthur and 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont are serving up a tantalizing menu of choices in February. For anybody who has never gone through a professional fitting experience, it’s a worthwhile investment of time, even if the equipment doesn’t work out.

Babe Zaharias is hosting a TaylorMade fitting experience from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Anyone interesting in participating can make a reservation at https://my.taylormadegolf.com/myFittingExp/event/Q0rb or by speaking with Mitch Duncan at the Zaharias golf shop (409 722-8286).

All fittings will be limited to 1-on-1 involvement, with TaylorMade reps wearing face coverings.

5 Under Golf Center, meanwhile, has four fitting days set in the next two weeks. Srixon and Cleveland are scheduled for Feb. 5 from noon to 5 p.m., PING is set for Friday, Feb. 12 from noon to 5 p.m., Titleist will greet golfers from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Callaway will be on hand from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Golfers wishing to make a reservation for any of those fittings should phone 409-232-0205. As with the case at Zaharias’ Taylormade fitting, strict COVID 19 protocols will be observed.

CHIP SHOTS: Braden Bailey knocked some competitive rust off with a solid showing Monday and Tuesday in the North Texas PGA Players Tour event at Hackberry Creek Golf Club in Irving. Bailey finished tied for fifth with a 3-under 141 following rounds of 74-67.

The Port Neches-Groves ex got within a stroke of the lead after playing his first 12 holes in 6 under on Tuesday, but bogeys at 14 and 16 set him back.

He did most of his damage by making birdies on all 5 of Hackberry Creek’s par 5s. In Monday’s round, he’d jumped out to 3-under in the first 6 holes, but fell back with a double bogey at 7.

The team of Gerald Huebel, Rick Pritchett, Don MacNeil and Darrell Mouille won the front in the Tuesday Senior 2 ball at Zaharias with even par. The back ended in a two-way tie at plus 3 between the team of Keith Mullins, Cap Hollier, Bobby Kimball and Frank LeBlanc and the team or Ron LaSalle, Danny Robbins, Luke Anderson and a ghost player . . .

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Jim Cady, Tony Trevino, Everett Baker and Cole Lee won the front with minus 2.

On the back there was a tie at plus 1 between the team of Calvin Landry, Bobby Wactor, Rufus Reyes and Mouille and the foursome of Kenny Robbins, Gary Fontenot, Bob Luttrell and Carry Foster .

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Price Youngs, Thad Keishnick, Joe Jackson and Dan Harrington take the front with minus 2. There was a three-way tie on the back at plus 1 between teams captained by Mullins, James Vercher and Cady.

James Shipley fired the low individual round of 70.

A sizzling minus 5 won the front for the team of Doug LeBlanc, Steve Wisenbaker, Luttrell and Baker in the Friday Zaharias 2 ball. The foursome of Kenny Robbins, Trevino, Bill Hanley and Stetard Ellis placed first on the back with minus 1.

Joe Gongora was medalist with a 71.

In the Thursday Zaharias 2 ball, the team of Vercher, Pritchett and Larry Johnson tied the front with the threesome of LeBlanc, Wisenbaker and Hollier. The LeBlanc team took the back with minus 3.

Wisenbaker authored the low individual round of 73.

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points-count format. Tying for first with 16 points was the team of LeBlanc, Wactor, Scott Bryant and Paul Brown and the foursome of Pritchett, Hollier, Harrell Guidry and Dwayne Benoit.

Closest to the pin winners were Raymond Darbonne No. 2 (6 feet, 3 inches), No. 7 Danny Robbins (1-5), No. 12 Bryant (15-0) and No. 15 Benoit (1-8).

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net

