February 3, 2021

Ava Wiltz (1) lays the ball up during the Bulldogs’ 49-37 win over Port Neches-Groves at the Dog Dome Monday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Nederland win over PNG helps playoff push

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

NEDERLAND — Nederland’s chances of making the playoffs for the second-straight year dramatically increased with a 49-37 win over rival Port Neches-Groves at the Dog Dome Monday.

The Bulldogs (7-10, 4-6), who sit in the fourth seed for District 21-5A, are trying to stave off Memorial (3-12, 3-7).

The Monday night win also completed a sweep for the Bulldogs in the Mid County Madness rivalry.

“This win means a lot,” Nederland head coach Jody Walker said after the game. “We are looking at the bigger picture. We want to give the girls a chance to keep playing basketball. That gives us a chance to extend this run that we are trying to push for. This would be two years in a row if we can get it done, which is a feat in itself for this district.”

Walker is happy to keep his playoff hopes alive and said the players enjoy the fact that the win came at the expense of PNG.

“It gives the girls bragging rights,” he said. “I also coach football, so I definitely understand how that goes in the community. Anytime you get to come away with a district win, that is big time. I am just proud of the girls for the way they fought.”

Nederland jumped out to an early lead, nearly doubling up the Indians with a 29-15 lead at the halfway mark.

PNG was able to shrink the lead down to six points with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter before a pair of timely threes by Nederland’s Ke’Asia Hall and Maggie Baker put the game out of reach.

Baker led all players with 15 points, while teammate Ava Wiltz dropped in 12 of her own, including a fast-break layup between multiple defenders at the halftime buzzer.

PNG’s Avery Girouard led her team with nine points. The Indians fell to 0-10 in district, while the Bulldogs advanced to 4-6.

Memorial closes out its season against PNG Friday at Memorial High School.

 

 

District 21-5A standings

 

Team              Overall            District

Beaumont United      15-0    11-0

Barbers Hill    15-5                9-1

Crosby                        11-12             7-4

Nederland      7-10                4-6

Memorial        3-12                3-7

Galena Park   5-17                2-8

Port Neches-Groves  8-13    0-10

