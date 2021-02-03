expand
February 5, 2021

Devien Cohea

Port Arthur teen arrested in Beaumont, linked to numerous armed robberies & a shooting

By PA News

Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

BEAUMONT — Officers patrolling the area of the 1400 block of Washington attempted to stop a stolen truck that was involved in aggravated robberies at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, the driver fled and crashed in the 3000 block of Avenue E.

The lone occupant of the vehicle surrendered and was identified as Devien Cohea, a 17-year-old Port Arthur resident.

Police said Cohea was in possession of a stolen pistol. He was taken to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives, where he admitted to numerous crimes, according to authorities.

Cohea was arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery ($250,000 bond each), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle ($25,000 bond), theft of a firearm ($25,000 bond), unlawful carrying a weapon ($1,500) and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle ($50,000).

He was charged for aggravated robbery of a female in the 2200 block of W. Virginia, where a female was robbed at gunpoint and an aggravated robbery in the 2500 block of Cable, where a male was robbed at gunpoint and a shot was fired at him when he ran from the gunmen.

Investigators are seeking additional warrants for numerous crimes Cohea was involved in, police said, as well as the suspects that were with him during the crimes.

