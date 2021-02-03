expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System officials unwrap a COVID vaccine shipment.

Treatment now available for local COVID patients; doctor says it can be “life-saving” for most vulnerable

By PA News

Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

BEAUMONT — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth patients have access to a monoclonal antibody therapy for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The therapies, known clinically as Bamlanivimab or Regeneron, are administered through infusion in COVID-19-positive patients who are at greater risk for hospitalization.

Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Waqar Ahmad said this treatment can be life-saving to those who are most vulnerable to severe illness.

“It is important for patients to know how valuable this treatment is in fighting off the virus,” Ahmad said.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins created in a lab that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus.

The therapy received emergency use authorization from the FDA for treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 infection. Results in clinical trials indicate the therapy is beneficial when given early, before a patient’s immune system has mounted an antibody response.

“This means it is important for people to be evaluated by their physician or at an Urgent Care clinic at the first sign of symptoms,” Ahmad said.

CHRISTUS officials said St. Elizabeth is the only hospital in Port Arthur or Beaumont to offer a therapy clinic to help prevent hospitalizations of select COVID patients.

This treatment requires a physician referral and is reserved for patients who are at increased risk for severe illness and have underlying medical conditions including BMI greater than 35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, immunosuppressive disease, those receiving immunosuppressive treatment/therapy, age over 65, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and chronic lung/respiratory disease.

The therapy requires an intravenous infusion and monitoring after the procedure.

The process takes a few hours and is offered for scheduling on Monday through Friday.

Patients are encouraged to speak with their primary care physicians to see if they are a candidate for this new treatment.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Local

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tomorrow’s leaders have a chance to shine through Port Arthur mentorships

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Groves

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Local

Area man killed in early Thursday crash north of Vidor, authorities say

Local

Port Arthur considers redefining its economic development corporation, expanding its scope

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

Business

The Plug Smoke Shop owner says customer service is CBD location’s calling card

Local

Port Arthur teen arrested in Beaumont, linked to numerous armed robberies & a shooting

High School Sports

Bulldogs running back, defensive lineman follow special season with letters of intent for college

Beaumont

Treatment now available for local COVID patients; doctor says it can be “life-saving” for most vulnerable

Lifestyle

BRIGHT FUTURES — Program within PAISD provides path from gangs & drugs to mentorship & success

Local

1 arrest made, 1 suspect sought after game room robbery in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Texas All-State Musicians from Nederland reflect on process, exhilaration

Check this Out

Architectural firm performing historical restoration in Port Arthur picks up statewide honors

Business

See how oil & gas, holiday retail spending impacted Texas sales tax revenue totaling $3.1 billion in January

Groves

Full-court press — All three boys teams are in the hunt as the season ends

Groves

Nederland win over PNG helps playoff push