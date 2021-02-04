expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responses from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:

Jan. 27

  • Anthony Sanchez, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Doyle.

Jan. 28

  • Nalah Castillo, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
  • Damian Cunningham, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Sam Henderson, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Monroe.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An unattended vehicle was reported at 32nd and East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 7000 block of Terrell.
  • Terroristic threat was made in the 3000 block of Maple.

Jan. 29

  • Lexi Sheridan, 23, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of FM 366.
  • Christopher Reyes, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Terrell.
  • Jaime Milo, 35, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

Jan. 30

  • Theresa Anderson, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway,
  • Tonya Harst, 50, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Pearl Avenue.
  • Benjamin Salerius II, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 31

  • Zelma Ramirez, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Caleb Wiggins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
  • Matthew Williams, 28, was arrested for Warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3800 block of Main.

Feb. 1

  • Chestisha Maze-Wiltz, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Parkway.
  • Jason Jagneaux, 25, was arrested for Warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.

Feb. 2

  • Tyiesha Sonnier, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Victor Aplon, 37, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Julian Sanchez- Salinas, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kristen Rumley, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Verde.
  • Harassment was reported in the 6600 block of Plaza.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City.
  • Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Martha.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Local

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tomorrow’s leaders have a chance to shine through Port Arthur mentorships

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Groves

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Local

Area man killed in early Thursday crash north of Vidor, authorities say

Local

Port Arthur considers redefining its economic development corporation, expanding its scope

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

Business

The Plug Smoke Shop owner says customer service is CBD location’s calling card

Local

Port Arthur teen arrested in Beaumont, linked to numerous armed robberies & a shooting

High School Sports

Bulldogs running back, defensive lineman follow special season with letters of intent for college

Beaumont

Treatment now available for local COVID patients; doctor says it can be “life-saving” for most vulnerable

Lifestyle

BRIGHT FUTURES — Program within PAISD provides path from gangs & drugs to mentorship & success

Local

1 arrest made, 1 suspect sought after game room robbery in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Texas All-State Musicians from Nederland reflect on process, exhilaration

Check this Out

Architectural firm performing historical restoration in Port Arthur picks up statewide honors

Business

See how oil & gas, holiday retail spending impacted Texas sales tax revenue totaling $3.1 billion in January

Groves

Full-court press — All three boys teams are in the hunt as the season ends

Groves

Nederland win over PNG helps playoff push