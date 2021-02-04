Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responses from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:
Jan. 27
- Anthony Sanchez, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Doyle.
Jan. 28
- Nalah Castillo, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
- Damian Cunningham, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Sam Henderson, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Monroe.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An unattended vehicle was reported at 32nd and East Parkway.
- A theft was reported in the 7000 block of Terrell.
- Terroristic threat was made in the 3000 block of Maple.
Jan. 29
- Lexi Sheridan, 23, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of FM 366.
- Christopher Reyes, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Terrell.
- Jaime Milo, 35, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
Jan. 30
- Theresa Anderson, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway,
- Tonya Harst, 50, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Pearl Avenue.
- Benjamin Salerius II, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
Jan. 31
- Zelma Ramirez, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Caleb Wiggins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
- Matthew Williams, 28, was arrested for Warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3800 block of Main.
Feb. 1
- Chestisha Maze-Wiltz, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Parkway.
- Jason Jagneaux, 25, was arrested for Warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
Feb. 2
- Tyiesha Sonnier, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Victor Aplon, 37, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Julian Sanchez- Salinas, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Kristen Rumley, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Verde.
- Harassment was reported in the 6600 block of Plaza.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City.
- Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Martha.