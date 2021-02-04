Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responses from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:

Jan. 27

Anthony Sanchez, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Doyle.

Jan. 28

Nalah Castillo, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Damian Cunningham, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Sam Henderson, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Monroe.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

An unattended vehicle was reported at 32 nd and East Parkway.

and East Parkway. A theft was reported in the 7000 block of Terrell.

Terroristic threat was made in the 3000 block of Maple.

Jan. 29

Lexi Sheridan, 23, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of FM 366.

Christopher Reyes, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Terrell.

Jaime Milo, 35, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5600 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

Jan. 30

Theresa Anderson, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway,

Tonya Harst, 50, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Pearl Avenue.

Benjamin Salerius II, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 31

Zelma Ramirez, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Caleb Wiggins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Gulfway Drive.

Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Matthew Williams, 28, was arrested for Warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3800 block of Main.

Feb. 1

Chestisha Maze-Wiltz, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Parkway.

Jason Jagneaux, 25, was arrested for Warrants in the 4200 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.

Feb. 2