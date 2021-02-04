expand
February 5, 2021

Maria Pilar Quintero

By PA News

Published 5:57 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Maria Pilar Quintero, 65, of Port Arthur received her angel wings on Monday, February 1st, 2021.

She was born on October 12, 1955 in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua to her parents, Coldero Joseph and Maggie Davis.

Maria has been a resident of Port Arthur for over 26 years. Maria’s passion and drive was to always help and care for others, therefore being a private caregiver, which was always considered a blessing in her life.

Maria was a faithful member of the Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana of Port Arthur, where she served in various ministries such as: general secretary/treasurer and woman’s ministries.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roman Quintero of Port Arthur; her father Coldero Joseph of Nicaragua; her daughter, Magdalena Mayorga of Port Arthur; her three grandchildren, Jennifer Reyes and her husband Juan Reyes, Jasmin Barragan and Jonathan Barragan along with her great grandson, Caleb Reyes.

She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Davis of Port Arthur; her six brothers, Wilmor Davis of Nicaragua, Erinio Davis and his wife, Audrey of Jacksonville, Florida, Lloyd Davis, Lorenzo Davis and Alfredo Davis all of Nicaragua, Dennis “Tony” Davis and his wife, Delvia of Port Arthur along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 6:30 PM till 9:00 PM at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana of Port Arthur, 3901 Lewis Drive Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 10 AM until 11:30 AM at the church. Maria Quintero’s Life Celebration Service, will be at 11:30 AM Saturday at the church officiated by Pastor Randy Arreaza and Senior Pastor Jose Cavada Jr.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves. Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or facial coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

