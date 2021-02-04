Michael Wiltz, “T Bone”

Michael Wiltz aka “T Bone,” 66 was born in Lafayette, Louisiana to the late Wilmer Wiltz and Lou Ethel Rideau Wiltz.

As an infant Michael moved to Port Arthur, Texas.

As a young boy, he was baptized at Rock Island Baptist Church.

Michael leaves behind to cherish his memories his fiancée, Ms. Deborah Upchurch; his three sons, Michael Segura – San Diego, California, Ovide Upchurch (Kendria), Steffond Upchurch (Priscilla) and one daughter – Marcie Wiltz.

He also leaves 18 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel – 3800 Memorial Blvd with Pastor Donald Lee, Dallas, Texas officiating.

Viewing will be from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm and services will be directly after.