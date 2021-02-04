expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

By PA News

Published 12:29 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

  • Robert Trahan, 29, warrant other agency
  • Dominique Duhon, 25, warrant other agency
  • Hugo Torres, 23, warrant other agency
  • Krystal Thomas, 28, warrant other agency
  • Jamie Goodwin, 55, assault EMS personnel providing service
  • Rashard Nichols, 31, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Matthieu Staley, 33, warrant other agency
  • Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Lorenzo Salinas, 32, warrant other agency, failure to ID – intent give false information, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle
  • Adrianna Nunez, 34, warrant other agency, evading arrest/detention, and possession of a controlled substance
  • Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest
  • Javier Gonzalez, 47, driving while intoxicated
  • Jadon Castille, 19, interference with public duties

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

Jan. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 27th Street and FM 365.
  • An information report was made in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North First Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Jan. 26

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested for assault EMS personnel providing service in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.

Jan. 27

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis Avenue.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gary Avenue.
  • Continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • A person was arrested for interference with public duties in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • Injury of a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 28

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Jan. 29

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Injury to a child was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 30

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 900 block of Circle Drive.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Helena.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1400 block of Detroit.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near South 27th Street and Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Avenue L.
  • A person was arrested for another agency’s warrants, failure to id -intentionally give false information and evading arrest / detention with a vehicle in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants, evading arrest / detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Jan. 31

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Local

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tomorrow’s leaders have a chance to shine through Port Arthur mentorships

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Groves

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Local

Area man killed in early Thursday crash north of Vidor, authorities say

Local

Port Arthur considers redefining its economic development corporation, expanding its scope

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

Business

The Plug Smoke Shop owner says customer service is CBD location’s calling card

Local

Port Arthur teen arrested in Beaumont, linked to numerous armed robberies & a shooting

High School Sports

Bulldogs running back, defensive lineman follow special season with letters of intent for college

Beaumont

Treatment now available for local COVID patients; doctor says it can be “life-saving” for most vulnerable

Lifestyle

BRIGHT FUTURES — Program within PAISD provides path from gangs & drugs to mentorship & success

Local

1 arrest made, 1 suspect sought after game room robbery in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Texas All-State Musicians from Nederland reflect on process, exhilaration

Check this Out

Architectural firm performing historical restoration in Port Arthur picks up statewide honors

Business

See how oil & gas, holiday retail spending impacted Texas sales tax revenue totaling $3.1 billion in January

Groves

Full-court press — All three boys teams are in the hunt as the season ends

Groves

Nederland win over PNG helps playoff push