Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

Robert Trahan, 29, warrant other agency

Dominique Duhon, 25, warrant other agency

Hugo Torres, 23, warrant other agency

Krystal Thomas, 28, warrant other agency

Jamie Goodwin, 55, assault EMS personnel providing service

Rashard Nichols, 31, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Matthieu Staley, 33, warrant other agency

Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants

Lorenzo Salinas, 32, warrant other agency, failure to ID – intent give false information, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle

Adrianna Nunez, 34, warrant other agency, evading arrest/detention, and possession of a controlled substance

Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest

Javier Gonzalez, 47, driving while intoxicated

Jadon Castille, 19, interference with public duties

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

Jan. 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 27th Street and FM 365.

An information report was made in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North First Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Jan. 26

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.

A person was arrested for assault EMS personnel providing service in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.

A person was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.

Jan. 27

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis Avenue.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gary Avenue.

Continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.

A person was arrested for interference with public duties in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.

Injury of a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 28

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Jan. 29

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Injury to a child was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.

A dog bite was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 30

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 900 block of Circle Drive.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Helena.

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1400 block of Detroit.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near South 27th Street and Avenue F.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Avenue L.

A person was arrested for another agency’s warrants, failure to id -intentionally give false information and evading arrest / detention with a vehicle in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants, evading arrest / detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Jan. 31