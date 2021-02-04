expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Port Arthur considers redefining its economic development corporation, expanding its scope

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Since its inception in 1996, Port Arthur’s economic development corporation has been geared toward industrial development projects.

And in a city whose foundation was built on the petrochemical industry this choice has been fruitful for decades.

Now, there is discussion brought forth by the Rev. Donald Frank Sr. asking about the change in designation from Type A to Type B EDC, saying it would allow the board to “promote and develop new and expanded business ventures that create or retain primary jobs,” according to the city council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

The Texas Comptroller’s website explains:

  • Type A EDCs are typically created to fund industrial development projects such as business infrastructure, manufacturing and research and development. Type A EDCs can also fund military base realignment, job training classes and public transportation.
  • Type B EDCs can fund all projects eligible for Type A, as well as parks, museums, sports facilities and affordable housing. However, Type B EDCs are subject to more administrative restrictions than Type A.

Frank says with a new administration in office at the Capitol now is the time for change with economic development.

One issue that goes along with his way of thinking is the upcoming special election in the city asking voters to use a certain amount of EDC funds for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.

If the PAEDC were a Type B organization the issue would not have to be placed on a ballot.

Currently three council members — Charlotte Moses, Kenneth Marks and Ingrid Holmes — have spent time on the PAEDC board and have knowledge of how the organization works. All three believe there needs to be discussion and some research on the issue.

Marks said he’s in favor of the discussion and taking time to present the findings to the community.

“So we can determine how we need to do this, make sure it is done in such a way to benefit the community and make sure our citizens know what we are doing and have the EDC executive director and staffing and city council all on the same page,” Marks said.

Ultimately, the decision would up to the voters.

Locally, the three Mid-County cities all have Type B EDC’s. Nederland’s and Groves’ were formed in 1996 and Port Neches’ was formed in 2000.

Not an overnight change

George Davis, deputy director of the PAEDC, said he agrees with Charlotte Moses, Kenneth Marks and Ingrid Holmes in that it would be best to have a workshop to provide information and facts to citizens before the issue goes to voters.

But there’s more to the topic than the vote. The PAEDC is made up of members appointed by the city council. If there is a change to Type B, there would have to be a new EDC board of directors and current city council members would be allowed to sit on this type of EDC board.

Mayor Thurman Bartie, who is recovering from COVID-19, was in attendance at this week’s Zoom city council meeting and said he would like to move forward and allow the city attorney, along with the PAEDC’s attorney and city manager, to research the issue so they are apprised of what needs to be done.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Local

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tomorrow’s leaders have a chance to shine through Port Arthur mentorships

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Groves

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Local

Area man killed in early Thursday crash north of Vidor, authorities say

Local

Port Arthur considers redefining its economic development corporation, expanding its scope

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

Business

The Plug Smoke Shop owner says customer service is CBD location’s calling card

Local

Port Arthur teen arrested in Beaumont, linked to numerous armed robberies & a shooting

High School Sports

Bulldogs running back, defensive lineman follow special season with letters of intent for college

Beaumont

Treatment now available for local COVID patients; doctor says it can be “life-saving” for most vulnerable

Lifestyle

BRIGHT FUTURES — Program within PAISD provides path from gangs & drugs to mentorship & success

Local

1 arrest made, 1 suspect sought after game room robbery in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Texas All-State Musicians from Nederland reflect on process, exhilaration

Check this Out

Architectural firm performing historical restoration in Port Arthur picks up statewide honors

Business

See how oil & gas, holiday retail spending impacted Texas sales tax revenue totaling $3.1 billion in January

Groves

Full-court press — All three boys teams are in the hunt as the season ends

Groves

Nederland win over PNG helps playoff push