February 5, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Build up your faith by seeing His words

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, February 5, 2021

I love having a God who is faithful, loving and full of promise for all who believe.

Everywhere I read and study in my Bible, I am encouraged. I will always be built up in my faith by seeing His words filled with hope as He carries, sustains and rescues us, if necessary, according to Isaiah 46:4 NIV.

Here are more positive, wonderful scriptures (some paraphrased) that radiate the brightest of light for our everyday lives as we go about our sometimes, busy work.

“Your Word is a lamp for my feet and a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:105 NIV

This scripture promises light for your immediate trek (lamp) and the future (path).

“Peace that passes understanding.”

“I came that you would have Life and have it more abundantly.”

“Divine health.”

“His Love endures forever.”

“Every perfect gift is from above.”

“(T)hose who plan for peace, have joy.”

“Our Father,” (Heavenly Daddy, always there).

“His angels protect, defend, and guard you in all your ways …”

I hope and pray you will be encouraged and perhaps reminded of the power and pleasure of renewing your mind and lives with your Heavenly Father’s Love letters and Words to us. They are there to help you live a prosperous , pleasurable, Christian life.

I’m always ready to share these with others who might be hurting. I reminded a loved one in my family who was having a struggle with depression, lately, to read Psalm 42 and note how David had a problem with depression.

He hoped in God as God gave him loving kindness for the day and a song for the night.

How wonderful is that?

Please feel free to share this column with friends, the public or on whatever your timeline is. Bless you all.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

