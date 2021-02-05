expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:17 am Friday, February 5, 2021

With a little more than a week left to file for a place on the various May 1 local ballots, only a few filings have occurred, leaving some elections with little or no candidates.

Some candidates may be waiting to file on Feb. 12, which is the last day to file.

  • Port Arthur ISD — The terms of three board members; Debra Ambroise, Brandon S. Bartie and Lloyd Marie Johnson; are expiring, as well as the one-year unexpired term of Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr.

Frank left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council this past fall.

Former board member Dianne Brown was appointed to Frank’s seat to serve until the election.

As of Thursday, Ambroise, Kimberly Wycoff and Taylor Getwood have filed for a 3-year seat on the board. For more information call the District at 409-989-6100.

  • City of Port Arthur — Voters in Port Arthur will also see a proposition regarding the use of the “City of Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds to be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.”
  • Port of Port Arthur Commissioners — No new filings have occurred for a seat on the Port board of commissioners. So far, the three incumbents; John A. Comeaux, Linda Turner Spears and Norris J. Simon have filed to keep their seats and newcomers Gerald Hatch Sr., Mary Wycoff and Charles A. Joseph have also filed for a spot.

Terms on the five-person board are for six years.

For more information, call the Port at 409-983-2011.

  • Nederland Independent School District — There has been no new filings for a spot on the NISD school board. So far, the three incumbents; Tonya Mitchell, Roya Scott and Micah Mosley; have filed for reelection.

They include terms are for three years.

For more information, call the school district at 409-724-2391.

  • Sabine Pass Independent School District — Two seats are expiring on the board of trustees, those belonging to Phyllis Almond and Eric Williams and both incumbents have filed for reelection.

There has been no new filings.

Terms are for three years.

For more information, call the school district at 409-971-2321.

  • Sabine Pass Port —With three seats expiring, no one has thrown their hat into the ring for a seat on the Port board as of Thursday afternoon.

The seats are held by Lin Berg, Suzette Chumley and Ricky Keltz.

For more information, call the Sabine Pass Port office at 409-971-2411.

The last day to file for a spot on the ballot is Feb. 12.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Local

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tomorrow’s leaders have a chance to shine through Port Arthur mentorships

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Groves

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Local

Area man killed in early Thursday crash north of Vidor, authorities say

Local

Port Arthur considers redefining its economic development corporation, expanding its scope

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

Business

The Plug Smoke Shop owner says customer service is CBD location’s calling card

Local

Port Arthur teen arrested in Beaumont, linked to numerous armed robberies & a shooting

High School Sports

Bulldogs running back, defensive lineman follow special season with letters of intent for college

Beaumont

Treatment now available for local COVID patients; doctor says it can be “life-saving” for most vulnerable

Lifestyle

BRIGHT FUTURES — Program within PAISD provides path from gangs & drugs to mentorship & success

Local

1 arrest made, 1 suspect sought after game room robbery in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Texas All-State Musicians from Nederland reflect on process, exhilaration

Check this Out

Architectural firm performing historical restoration in Port Arthur picks up statewide honors

Business

See how oil & gas, holiday retail spending impacted Texas sales tax revenue totaling $3.1 billion in January

Groves

Full-court press — All three boys teams are in the hunt as the season ends

Groves

Nederland win over PNG helps playoff push