PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Juanita Cuellar, 93, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Port Arthur Health Department on Thursday.

The department has approximately 500 doses of the vaccine.

A representative with the department said the vaccine distribution could be moved to a larger location within the next couple of weeks to accommodate the public and the amount of vaccine doses.

