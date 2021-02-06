Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 75 cases this week, including some for drug charges, aggravated assault and car theft.
- Rachel Marie Primeaux, also known as Raschel M. Primeaux and Rachel M. Primeaux, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13, 2020.
- James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 21.
- Roshunn T. Richard, also known as RASHUNN Tomareya Richard, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 15.
- Kevin Alexis Rodriguez, 25, of San Juan, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13, 2020.
- Jerry Rucker, 61, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.
- Benjamin Joseph Salerius, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.
- Travis William Smith, also known as Travis William Smith Sr. and Travis Smith, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 21.
- Travis William Smith, also known as Travis William Smith Sr. and Travis Smith, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Sept. 21.
- Devyn Snyder, also known as Devyn Raylin Snyder, 25, of Beaumont • Travis William Smith, also known as Travis William Smith Sr. and Travis Smith, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 19.
- Frank Ellis Socia Jr., also known as Frank Ellis Socia II, 40, of Groves was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
- Rose Marie Sweeney, 58, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Daniel Jay Theal, 59, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2019.
- Christopher D. Thomas, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 13.
- Jakaimaien Carmichael Lee, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.
- Jirou Zachere Jr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted or murder for an incident that occurred July 11.
- Jirou Zachere Jr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted or aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 11.
- Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.
- Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.
- Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.
- Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred July 25.
- Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.
- Gabriel Christian Caldwell, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.
- Gabriel Christian Caldwell, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for attempted burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.
- Roxanne Pena, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.
- Duane Anthony Jackson, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 24.
- Henry Rodriguez Jr., 45, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.
- James M. Tucker, 50, of Houston was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 10.
- Gregory Doyle Havard, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.
- Weston Allen Guy, 32, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.
- Weston Allen Guy, 32, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.
- Brittany Ann Byrd, 31, of Silsbee was indicted for felony theft by possession for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.
- Aaron D. Giron, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
- Patrick Markeith Griffin, 28, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
- Christopher Paul Richard, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.
- Lyle Heath Allen, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for false statement-property/credit for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.
- Lyle Heath Allen, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.
- Brandy Marie Ardoin, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 13.
- Latara Renee Joe, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.