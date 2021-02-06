expand
Ad Spot

February 6, 2021

Police release few details following rescue of female kidnap victim

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

Port Arthur Police said on Friday it was a call from a third party that alerted them that a woman was being abducted Thursday afternoon, PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said

Police received the information of the aggravated kidnapping approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area north of Texas 73 in the 3600 block.

After a brief search, the female was located and immediately taken to a local hospital.

Police are not saying who conducted the search or if a K9 was used to aid in discovering the individual. Neither are they releasing her age or hometown, and it is unknown if she is still in the hospital.

Police are also not saying if any arrests have been made or if they have a person of interest in the case.

Not further information is being released at this time by police, Guedry said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PA approves garbage relief: Groves contracted to help collection efforts as needed

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook

RESCUE MEN: 3 of region’s top fire officials graduated from same PNG class

Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

PA approves garbage relief: Groves contracted to help collection efforts as needed

Beaumont

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook

Local

RESCUE MEN: 3 of region’s top fire officials graduated from same PNG class

Beaumont

Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

Police release few details following rescue of female kidnap victim

Local

ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

Local

Woman found dead in Port Arthur, police investigating

Local

See how NISD is helping students map college, career plans with Xello

Beaumont

POLICE: Man exits Chinese restaurant, shot during robbery

High School Sports

Memorial track helps maintain ‘Titan Tempo’

Beaumont

Still wearing red — Lamar inks Memorial lineman on signing day

Local

Port Arthur supersizing COVID vaccination plan next week

Local

Authorities ask for help contacting family of area woman killed on I-10

Local

SETX operations center announces 2,500 doses heading to Port Arthur

Lifestyle

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Business

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Check this Out

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tomorrow’s leaders have a chance to shine through Port Arthur mentorships

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

Groves

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2: