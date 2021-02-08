Anita Henry, daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Antoine, was born on June 15, 1930, in Loreauville, Louisiana.

She departed this life on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the graceful age of 90.

Anita was blessed with a large and loving family. At the tender age of 23, she married William C. Henry in a simple ceremony in Port Arthur, Texas.

Together they raised five children.

As a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anita later went on to attend St. James.

Anita enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, whether it be, chatting with friends and family, dancing to Zydeco, or playing a rousing game of cards. Much of her time was spent as a long-time participating member in the organization, Knights of Peter Claver 182.

Anita is preceded in death by her mother Mary Antoine; father Ernest Antoine; (brother) Sylvester (CV) Antoine and (sister) Oline (Lena) Shedrick.

Anita is survived by her four daughters, Billie (BJ) Sanders, Ramona Henry-Warren, Alona Lavalais (Donell), and Cynthia Henry; one son Kirk Henry (Shera); (eight grandchildren) Lee Sanders III, Armetrice Henry, Elisha Calcote, Phalan Robertson, Shameka Ellzy, Avery Braggs, Ashley Henry, and Vaughn Henry; (fifteen great-grandchildren) Darius Riley, Desmond Mundo-Sanders, Isaiah Green, Kam’ron Sanders, D’Jean Mundo-Sanders, Aidyn Green, Bre’auna Sanders, Phallon Robertson, Kai’lee Sanders, Camron Henry, Mason Braggs, Caine Henry, Olivia Sanders, Rian Ellzy, and Noah Braggs.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at bjean0101@gmail.com.