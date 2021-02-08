expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

Anita Henry

Anita Henry

By PA News

Published 5:36 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Anita Henry, daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Antoine, was born on June 15, 1930, in Loreauville, Louisiana.

She departed this life on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the graceful age of 90.

Anita was blessed with a large and loving family. At the tender age of 23, she married William C. Henry in a simple ceremony in Port Arthur, Texas.

Together they raised five children.

As a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anita later went on to attend St. James.

Anita enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, whether it be, chatting with friends and family, dancing to Zydeco, or playing a rousing game of cards. Much of her time was spent as a long-time participating member in the organization, Knights of Peter Claver 182.

Anita is preceded in death by her mother Mary Antoine; father Ernest Antoine; (brother) Sylvester (CV) Antoine and (sister) Oline (Lena) Shedrick.

Anita is survived by her four daughters, Billie (BJ) Sanders, Ramona Henry-Warren, Alona Lavalais (Donell), and Cynthia Henry; one son Kirk Henry (Shera); (eight grandchildren) Lee Sanders III, Armetrice Henry, Elisha Calcote, Phalan Robertson, Shameka Ellzy, Avery Braggs, Ashley Henry, and Vaughn Henry; (fifteen great-grandchildren) Darius Riley, Desmond Mundo-Sanders, Isaiah Green, Kam’ron Sanders, D’Jean Mundo-Sanders, Aidyn Green, Bre’auna Sanders, Phallon Robertson, Kai’lee Sanders, Camron Henry, Mason Braggs, Caine Henry, Olivia Sanders, Rian Ellzy, and Noah Braggs.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at bjean0101@gmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Carol Beth Dauphine

Anita Henry

Tracy Boudreaux

Loretta Meleton

Local

National Weather Service: Below-normal temps expected this weekend, early next week

Local

COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning

Local

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

High School Sports

Memorial track helps student-athletes maintain “Titan Tempo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

Beaumont

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook

Local

See how NISD is helping students map college, career plans with Xello

Beaumont

POLICE: Man exits Chinese restaurant, shot during robbery

Beaumont

Still wearing red — Lamar inks Memorial lineman Tre’Vonte Caines

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Educators need to be prioritized with COVID vaccinations

Local

PA approves garbage relief: Groves contracted to help collection efforts as needed

Local

Woman found dead in Port Arthur, police investigating

Local

RESCUE MEN: 3 of region’s top fire officials graduated from same PNG class

Beaumont

Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

Few details known following kidnapping of female in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur supersizing COVID vaccination plan next week

High School Sports

Late 3-pointer closes out thrilling Memorial-PNG battle

Local

Authorities ask for help contacting family of area woman killed on I-10

Local

SETX operations center announces 2,500 doses heading to Port Arthur

Lifestyle

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Business

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Check this Out

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location