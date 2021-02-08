expand
February 8, 2021

David Vance Wilkinson

By PA News

Published 5:26 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

David Vance Wilkinson, 88, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.

David was born on January 30, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Arthur and Vera Wilkinson.

He was a faithful and active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Port Acres.

David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He had a love for traveling to Florida with his wife, Edna and was an enthusiast in history and science.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur F. Wilkinson and Vera Estelle Strickland Wilkinson; brother, Charles Wilkinson and sister, Earline Hergert.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Edna Lee Edgerton Wilkinson of Port Arthur, TX; sisters, Patricia Ann Smith, and Frances Jernigan; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with the service to begin at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending David’s visitation and service. All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.

