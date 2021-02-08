expand
February 8, 2021

Jonathan Gregory "Pookie" Charles

By PA News

Published 5:28 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Jonathan was a life long resident of Port Arthur, Tx. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and was a very active member of the Class of 1970.

He was a 12-year member of The Royalist Civic & Social Club.

Jonathan was a member of the Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church family for many years.

He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife of 46 years, Ruth LaFleur Charles; a daughter, Felicity Charles Mason of Port Arthur, TX; a son, Nicholas Charles of Austin, TX; four grandchildren, Kianna Ambrose, Jahzara, Keshawn Martin and Aiden Mason, all of Port Arthur, TX; two sisters, M’itchell Broussard (Sidney) and Linda Thomas (Frank) of Port Arthur, TX; two special friends, Nathaniel Mack and Fred Hudson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time with burial to follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.

 

