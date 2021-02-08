Loretta Meleton, 85, of Groves passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at her residence.

Loretta was born December 3, 1935 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late George and Leona Cappel.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception/St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Loretta was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress. She was passionate about her Lord and Savior and family. Loretta enjoyed square dancing, sewing and baking.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, George Calvin Cappel and Leona Mae Himmell Cappel; husband, William Meleton; daughter, Lanette Meleton Lowe; granddaughter, Samantha Jackson; and brother, Calvin Cappel.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving children, Denise Crate, Susan Drake, Paul Meleton and his wife, Suzette; grandchildren, Daniellé Talbert, Nicole Jackson, Michael Talbert, Cody Ray, Kristofer Meleton, and Tristan Meleton; great grandchildren, Taylor Porter, Joshua Talbert, Adyson Talbert, Hayden Talbert, Angeliqué Randall, and Rylee Price-Ray; great-great grandchildren, Joland Duque and Nathan Porter; brother, Harvey Cappel and his wife, Betty.

A Christian Vigil will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Immaculate Conception/St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Groves. Rite of Committal will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Loretta’s visitation and service.

All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home and Immaculate Conception/St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.