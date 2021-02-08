expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

By PA News

Published 7:00 am Monday, February 8, 2021

Many factors continue to push oil prices higher.

At the foundation of the rise is the fact that the coronavirus situation continues to improve, pushing global oil demand higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices, which for the first time in some time stand at their highest in over a year, adding misery to the dire economic situation as millions remain jobless,” DeHaan said.

Texas gas prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The news won’t likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as OPEC maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side,” DeHaan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.88/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.88/g while the highest is $2.79/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g today.

The national average is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

February 8, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
February 8, 2019: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
February 8, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
February 8, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
February 8, 2016: $1.54/g (U.S. Average: $1.73/g)
February 8, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
February 8, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
February 8, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
February 8, 2012: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)
February 8, 2011: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.29/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.
• San Antonio – $2.07/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.05/g.
• Austin – $2.11/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook

See how NISD is helping students map college, career plans with Xello

Local

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

Local

ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

Beaumont

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook

Local

See how NISD is helping students map college, career plans with Xello

Beaumont

POLICE: Man exits Chinese restaurant, shot during robbery

Beaumont

Still wearing red — Lamar inks Memorial lineman Tre’Vonte Caines

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Educators need to be prioritized with COVID vaccinations

Local

PA approves garbage relief: Groves contracted to help collection efforts as needed

Local

Woman found dead in Port Arthur, police investigating

Local

RESCUE MEN: 3 of region’s top fire officials graduated from same PNG class

Beaumont

Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

Few details known following kidnapping of female in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Memorial track helps maintain ‘Titan Tempo’

Local

Port Arthur supersizing COVID vaccination plan next week

High School Sports

Late 3-pointer closes out thrilling Memorial-PNG battle

Local

Authorities ask for help contacting family of area woman killed on I-10

Local

SETX operations center announces 2,500 doses heading to Port Arthur

Lifestyle

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Commissioner Sinegal remains close to history while moving forward

Business

Greater PA Chamber linking small businesses to free coronavirus testing

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after trying to buy Mercedes with false ID

Local

Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

Check this Out

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location

Groves

Desperate for a victory — PNG, Memorial need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Local

PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods