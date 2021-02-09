expand
February 9, 2021

Dr. Betty Reynard is president of Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

By PA News

Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur President Dr. Betty Reynard has been appointed first vice president of the American Technical Education Association, putting her next in line for president of the organization in 2024.

Reynard’s appointment will run from 2021 to 2023 with her installation taking place virtually during the Association’s annual meeting April 29.

“This is an honor that truly represents what Lamar State College Port Arthur pursues as a leader in technical education in the United States,” Reynard said.

“Providing world-class technical education not only makes for better lives for our students, but sustains the goals of our community in the areas of growth and prosperity for the future.”

American Technical Education Association is a groups of technical college leaders ranging from presidents, system leaders, deans, executive directors, faculty and business leaders.

The organization was founded in 1928 in New York to foster technical education through communicating the role and importance of technical education, sharing best practice, building relationships and identifying the technology and trends that will affect technical education.

