expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

By PA News

Published 11:27 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The latest weather temperature forecasts are calling for extremely cold weather in Port Arthur and Mid-County this weekend and beyond.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that temperatures will plummet through this weekend before moderating somewhat next week.

A weather chart was also provided indicating what could be expected across Southeast Texas. Officials said it is too early to make a call on precipitation.

“The size of the red and blue boxes indicates the uncertainty of the forecast,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said. “The larger the box, the higher the uncertainty.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Otha Lindsay Slaughter Jr. 

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

Bowers Civic Center begins role as mass vaccination clinic today; check out the details

Local

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

Local

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

Local

Bowers Civic Center begins role as mass vaccination clinic today; check out the details

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Neches Elementary 5th grader Grace Prioux authors book

Local

PNG students share videos celebrating Black History Month heroes; one saw & responded

Groves

Smith: PNG players can hold heads high after turbulent season

Columns

ASK A COP — Do you have to sign after a cop gives you a ticket?

Local

National Weather Service: Below-normal temps expected this weekend, early next week

Local

COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning

Local

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

High School Sports

Memorial track helps student-athletes maintain “Titan Tempo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

Beaumont

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook

Local

See how NISD is helping students map college, career plans with Xello

Beaumont

POLICE: Man exits Chinese restaurant, shot during robbery

Beaumont

Still wearing red — Lamar inks Memorial lineman Tre’Vonte Caines

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Educators need to be prioritized with COVID vaccinations

Local

PA approves garbage relief: Groves contracted to help collection efforts as needed

Local

Woman found dead in Port Arthur, police investigating

Local

RESCUE MEN: 3 of region’s top fire officials graduated from same PNG class

Beaumont

Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

Few details known following kidnapping of female in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur supersizing COVID vaccination plan next week

High School Sports

Late 3-pointer closes out thrilling Memorial-PNG battle