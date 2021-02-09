Police ask for help locating Alzheimer’s patient

Police said Versie Jean Owens, a 75-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, was last seen leaving the 1700 block of Guy Circle in Beaumont in a gray 2015 Toyota Camry at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.

She is a black female, 5’3, 195lbs, wearing a red shirt, black blazer, blue flowered skirt and black shoes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

Police said she is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and hasn’t had her medication today.

She left her cellphone, wallet and purse at home, according to authorities.