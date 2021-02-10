BOB WEST ON GOLF — Landry receives coveted invitation from Jim Nantz

Andrew Landry was scheduled to collect an extra special perk today over his signing to wear CBS announcing star Jim Nantz’ Vineyard Vines clothing line. The payoff will be at a golf setting about as far removed in golf royalty from the Pea Patch as anyone could imagine.

Nantz, three days removed from calling Super Bowl LV with Tony Romo, is one of 275 members of the exclusive Cypress Point Golf Club located just minutes from Pebble Beach. During a welcoming phone call to Vineyard Vines with Landry last month, he suggested Andrew be his guest at Cypress Point during Pebble Beach Pro-Am week.

So today is the day and Landry is stoked.

“I’ve never played Cypress Point but I have heard so much about it,” he said Monday. “The chance to play it with Jim Nantz will make the day even more memorable.”

Since it dropped out of the course rotation for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 1990, Cypress Point has been out of sight, out of mind for the typical golfer. But not for the those who track the world’s greatest courses. Cypress has been in the top 3 for years, normally ranked in the No. 2 slot behind Pine Valley.

Designed in 1928 by Alister MacKenzie, it was the playground for the likes of Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Clint Eastwood for years. Getting a membership there is reportedly at least as tough as getting an invitation to become a member at Augusta National.

Among its many assets, Cypress Point is off-the-charts beautiful, with the first six holes plunging into the Del Monte Forest, 7 through 13 winding through dunes and 14-18 playing along the seaside.

The par 3, 16th, with a 230-yard carry over the Pacific Ocean from the championship tee, is among the most breathtaking and difficult holes in golf. When the wind blows hard off the ocean, it’s absolutely brutal. I can’t wait to ask Landry how he handled it.

After Cypress Point, Andrew will turn his thoughts to a Pebble Beach Pro-Am that’s vastly different than in the past. Due to COVID, amateur favorites like Bill Murray, Eastwood, Tom Brady, et all, won’t be participating. It’s simply 156 pros who will be playing only two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill – instead of the normal three.

CHIP SHOTS: Braden Bailey played in a 36-hole Northern Texas PGA tournament for the second consecutive week. As the deadline for this column to be turned in came, the Port Neches-Groves ex was five-over-par and tied for 38thth through 31 holes.

He’d opened with a two-over 73, got it back to even par after eight holes with a couple of birdies, then fell back with a double bogeys at nine and 11.

An interesting name on the leaderboard was former Cowboys QB and CBS announcer Tony Romo. Romo had the last tee time on Monday, after doing the Super Bowl Sunday night, took bogeys on the first three holes, then settled in for a 74.

Things pretty well unraveled for Romo on Tuesday as he wound up withdrawing after playing the first 11 holes in nine over.

PN-G placed second and third with the two teams it fielded in the Vidor Invitational held last week at the Country Club of Texas. LC-M, led by Jack Burke’s 70, won the event with a 318 total.

The Indians Dalton Shields was second to Burke with a 77 on the on the Indians’ top team. Other scores for that PN-G team were Devin Galloway with an 80, Jaxon Wolf with an 81 and Christin Lauffer with an 81.

PN-G’s No. 2 team got an 80 from Braden Broussard, an 83 from Jake Gauthier, an 86 from Jeffrey Wolfe and and a 104 from Michael Blotner.

Nederland did not field a team for the tournament but had three individuals competing. Braden Caywood shot 94, Charles Morgan posted a 107 and Owen Harren carded 114.

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Ted Freeman, Cap Hollier, Ron Mistrot and Richard Malone won the front with minus 3. On the back, the foursome of Calvin Landry, Earl Richard, Everett Baker and John LeBlanc placed first with minus 4.

Landry and Jim Cady were co-medalists with a 73.

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Mike Brown, Ted Freeman, Rick Pritchett and a ghost player tie the team of Keith Mullins, Ed Holley, Hollier and Glenn Knight on the front with minus 2. On the back, the foursome of Doug LeBlanc, Steve Wisenbaker, Keith Marshall and Baker prevailed with minus 1.

Keith Mullins was the day’s medalist with a 72.

The Thursday Senior 2 ball, played in gusting winds, resulted in a tie on the front at minus 1 between the team of James Vercher, Hollier, Scott Bryant and Richard Menchaca and the team of Freeman, Ron LaSalle, Larry Reece and a ghost player. The Freeman team won the back with minus 2.

LaSalle took medalist honors with a 70.

In the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight, played in an all-points count format, there was a tie for first at 29 points between the team of Landry, Larry Johnson, Knight and a ghost player and the team of Bill Hanley, Raymond Darbonne, Don MacNeil and Dillard Darbonne.

One of the highlights of the day was 92-year-old Paul Duplantis, who always walks and carries his clubs, shooting an 89.

Closest to the pin winners were Danny Robbins (No. 2), Vercher (No. 7, No. 12) and Joe Gongora (No. 15).

