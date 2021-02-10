expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

A mix of industrial sites, such as pipeline laydown areas, an Entergy substation and acres of land with cattle amid heavily wooded areas sits on either side of 60th Street between Ninth Avenue and Twin City Highway. A woman was kidnapped Thursday and located in this vicinity, police said. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Police are continuing to gather evidence following last week’s aggravated kidnapping of a woman that took place in broad daylight.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said the crime is considered “aggravated” because the assailant had a weapon when he entered the victim’s vehicle in the 3600 block of Texas 73.

Police are not disclosing the type of weapon used in the 1 p.m. Feb. 4 kidnapping.

Police believe a male brought the woman to a wooded area north of 60th Street, where she was recovered by one of the department’s patrol officers.

Police said they received a call from a third party that alerted authorities to the abduction. No further information regarding the call is being released.

There was no large-scale search for the victim as the patrol officer located her quickly, Hebert said, adding the officer was the first unit to respond and the first to locate the woman.

Hebert said the PAPD could not release other descriptions of the crime or details of the woman’s injuries.

“She was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Her injuries were not life-threatening,” he said.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police are being sensitive with the case so as not to re-victimize the abducted woman.

“We do not want to compromise the integrity of this investigation,” Hebert said. “This is still a fluid incident. Evidence is still being gathered, and we cannot compromise this case.”

If you have information, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Local

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Local

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Beaumont

Know a family in need of an AC unit? American Air Systems has giveaway set.

Local

Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint VP of human resources in Nederland

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

High School Sports

Nederland to play Manvel in bi-district round

High School Sports

Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

Beaumont

UPDATE: Police locate Alzheimer’s patient

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 at Port Arthur’s mass COVID vaccination site

Local

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

Local

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

Local

Bowers Civic Center begins role as mass vaccination clinic today; check out the details

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Neches Elementary 5th grader Grace Prioux authors book

Local

PNG students share videos celebrating Black History Month heroes; one saw & responded

Groves

Smith: PNG players can hold heads high after turbulent season

Columns

ASK A COP — Do you have to sign after a cop gives you a ticket?

Local

National Weather Service: Below-normal temps expected this weekend, early next week

Local

COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning

Local

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

High School Sports

Memorial track helps student-athletes maintain “Titan Tempo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

Beaumont

Duo arrested after stolen truck traded away on Facebook