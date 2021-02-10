expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

By PA News

Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A cold front is expected to move through Southeast Texas on Thursday, bringing high rain chances.

Temperatures will drop behind the front, with lows in the 30s and 40s on Friday morning, with highs in the 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said this weekend will be cold. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, with highs in the 40s.

There are small chances for precipitation this weekend, and depending on the temperature it could be a mix of rain, sleet or freezing rain.

On Monday, higher precipitation chances come back into the forecast, and with the cold temperatures, “we could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and or snow,” Erickson said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Local

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Local

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Beaumont

Know a family in need of an AC unit? American Air Systems has giveaway set.

Local

Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint assistant vice president of operational support in Nederland

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

High School Sports

Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

Beaumont

UPDATE: Police locate Alzheimer’s patient

Local

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

Local

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

Local

Bowers Civic Center begins role as mass vaccination clinic today; check out the details

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Neches Elementary 5th grader Grace Prioux authors book

Local

PNG students share videos celebrating Black History Month heroes; one saw & responded

Groves

Smith: PNG players can hold heads high after turbulent season

Columns

ASK A COP — Do you have to sign after a cop gives you a ticket?

Local

National Weather Service: Below-normal temps expected this weekend, early next week

Local

COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning

Local

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago

High School Sports

Memorial track helps student-athletes maintain “Titan Tempo”