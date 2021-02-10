PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

A display check showcasing Port Arthur LNG’s $2,500 donation to Grace Hub, Inc. is displayed Feb. 1.

The donation is part of an effort to outfit numerous Port Arthur Independent School District students with their first suit in honor of Black History Month and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pictured are Kaesun Mitchell, front row, from left, Cornell Allen and Jacob Garza, along with the Rev. Dr. Simeon Queen of Grace Hub, back row, School Board President Brandon Bartie, Willie Samuels, Kendric Bush, Jordon Thomas, Dakarai Wiltz and Duante Grogan.