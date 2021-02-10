expand
February 10, 2021

Deborah Phillips, left, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Denise Young on Tuesday at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. The civic center in Port Arthur is serving as a mass vaccine clinic. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center opened Tuesday as the local hub for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic serving Greater Port Arthur and Mid-County.

The Regional Emergency Operation Center noted 535 doses were administered Tuesday in Port Arthur.

Any citizen who registered and received an appointment is being administered a vaccine at the appointed time at the Civic Center.

The move from the downtown health department to the civic center allows for the accommodation of more people. An increase in the number of individuals receiving the vaccine follows an increase in individuals assisting with the event.

There is a site for registration check-in, a site for administering the vaccines and a site for monitoring the individual for 15 minutes after the shot.

The goal is to vaccinate 500 individuals per day. Last week, Jefferson County received 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and distributed those to partners with the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center. Port Arthur received 2,500 doses.

Syringes lay on a table at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, which is serving as a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (Mary Meaux/The News)

To register for the vaccine and get an appointment, go to vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov. If you are unable to access the website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials stress residents are not to show up to the vaccination site until receiving a confirmed appointment time from the Public Health Department. No one will be served without an appointment.

Areas are cordoned off for the administering of vaccines at the civic center. (Mary Meaux/The News)

For more details, log onto https://www.panews.com/2021/02/09/bowers-civic-center-begins-role-as-mass-vaccination-clinic-today-check-out-the-details/

