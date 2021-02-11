expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Assrie “Azarie” Brydson Dupree

Assrie “Azarie” Brydson Dupree

By PA News

Published 2:53 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Assrie “Azarie” Brydson Dupree, 80, of Port Arthur, died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Memorial Herman Southwest Hospital, Houston.

She was born June 19, 1940, in Somerville, Texas, to the late Ora Benson and Mr. Loyce Brydson.

Azarie made Port Arthur her home in her early pre-teen years. She graduated in the class of 1960 from Abe Lincoln High School.

She was a faithful member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church, Port Arthur.

Azarie devoted her life to her children, family, friends, church, and community.

A gathering of Ms. Dupree’s family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur.

Her interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

Assrie “Azarie” Brydson Dupree

Frank Ashley Follette

Arthur Ray Rose

BREAKING NEWS

Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

Local

National Weather Service talks possibilities & timelines for rain, freezing rain and sleet

Local

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Local

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Local

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Local

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

Local

BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday

Beaumont

Jefferson County engineer guilty of $10M+ COVID relief fraud

High School Sports

Nederland’s Rylee Bolser signs letter of intent to play 2 sports at next level

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Local

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Local

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Beaumont

Know a family in need of an AC unit? American Air Systems has giveaway set.

Local

Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint assistant vice president of operational support in Nederland

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

High School Sports

Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

Beaumont

UPDATE: Police locate Alzheimer’s patient