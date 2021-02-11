expand
February 11, 2021

10th furnace stack of the steam cracker at BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals LLC in Port Arthur, Texas. (Courtesy of BASF SE)

BASF TOTAL’s $40,000 in STEM donations benefits local students

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals continued its support of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in 2020 by distributing more than $40,000 towards STEM programs in Port Arthur, Port Neches-Groves, Bridge City, Nederland and Lumberton school districts.

Annually, BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals makes educational grants available to near neighbor schools to promote and improve STEM in the classrooms. Teachers submit their innovative grant requests in the fall, detailing how they will use funds to enrich science instruction and create positive impacts on student learning.

As part of the annual giving, BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals awarded Bridge City Independent School District with a $13,390 grant to enhance STEM education at their four campuses.

Bridge City High School will use their funds to purchase a Computer Numerical Control plasma cutter – a machine that uses a plasma torch aided by a computer using numerical coding.

The cutter will allow welding students to learn necessary skills for succeeding in the workplace. Students can create structural components, engine parts, decorative signs and inlays, along with many other items made from sheet metal.

Additionally, the problem solving, and computer skills required to operate this machine gives the students real-world experiences and preparedness for post high school opportunities.

“The BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals team commends the work teachers are doing to stimulate interest in STEM subjects and help students understand how these courses relate to future careers,” said John Lycan, vice president and site manager of the Port Arthur plant. “We see the tremendous value in offering STEM education programs and grants to benefit local students and schools. Our industry needs a well-trained workforce.”

According to Bridge City High School Career and Technical Education Coordinator Grady Welborn, their programs are continuously seeking ways to integrate the best real-world practices into innovative classroom instruction, and BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals has helped make that possible.

“This grant will have a positive impact on many of our engineering, welding and small engine CTE programs,” Welborn said. “We are grateful for the funds provided by BASF TOTAL and are eager to install the machine at our campus in the spring.”

 

BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals is located in Port Arthur and manufactures a range of chemicals used in hundreds of consumer products. BASF TOTAL is a joint venture partnership between BASF Corporation, 60 percent ownership, and Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, 40 percent ownership. For more information, visit basf.us or totalpetrochemicalsusa.com.

