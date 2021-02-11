expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Nederland’s Rylee Bolser, left, signs a letter of intent at the Dog Dome Wednesday to play soccer and volleyball for the University of South Carolina Lancaster. Chris Moore/The News

Bulldog signs letter of intent to play two sports at next level

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEDERLAND — Another Nederland Bulldog signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play sports at the collegiate level. Rylee Bolser will play both volleyball and soccer at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.

The multi-sport athlete signed her letter of intent in the Dog Dome.

Nederland athletic director Monte Barrow praised Bolser’s ability to play multiple sports at a high level.

“Her journey here is not done yet,” he said. “We are going to try and get all we can get out of her. Hopefully, soccer will go all the way to the state championship. She has another chapter of her life starting not so close to home, but in a beautiful place. We are excited that she will be representing Nederland High School.”

Nederland volleyball coach Allie Crommett said she is proud of how much Bolser has grown.

“She has grown as an athlete and a leader on and off the court,” Crommett said. “She has grown a lot. I can say that from our relationship. We’ve seen some ups and downs and she always comes out stronger than what she started. I feel like with her legacy here, she left it better than she found it.”

Bolser said she is excited to play at the next level even though the distance from home makes her a bit anxious.

“I’m scared at the same time just knowing how far away it is,” she said. “I want to get away, but it is leaving everyone and being so far. It is farther than A&M and other stuff in Texas.”

Bolser said Lancaster was the only school that offered her an opportunity to play both volleyball and soccer.

“I’ve always dreamed of it, and this opportunity came where I could go for both and it made me want to do it,” she said. “I love volleyball and soccer. I can’t choose between them, which is why this offer stood out the most.”

The Bulldog her favorite memory was when her volleyball coach was hit in the head with a ball during a game.

“It was pretty funny,” Bolser said. “It was either my sophomore or junior year. We were picking up the balls and one of the other players was throwing it to someone under the basket and our coach just happened to walk by at the time.”

She said her favorite team memory was making it to the second round of the playoffs this past volleyball season.

Bolser and her teammates on the soccer team are 9-3 on the season.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Bulldog signs letter of intent to play two sports at next level

Mid County Victory Garden planting seeds with kids event this weekend

BASF TOTAL’s $40,000 in STEM donations benefits local students

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

High School Sports

Bulldog signs letter of intent to play two sports at next level

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Local

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Local

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Beaumont

Know a family in need of an AC unit? American Air Systems has giveaway set.

Local

Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint assistant vice president of operational support in Nederland

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

High School Sports

Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

Beaumont

UPDATE: Police locate Alzheimer’s patient

Local

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

Local

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

Local

Bowers Civic Center begins role as mass vaccination clinic today; check out the details

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Neches Elementary 5th grader Grace Prioux authors book

Local

PNG students share videos celebrating Black History Month heroes; one saw & responded

Groves

Smith: PNG players can hold heads high after turbulent season

Columns

ASK A COP — Do you have to sign after a cop gives you a ticket?

Local

National Weather Service: Below-normal temps expected this weekend, early next week

Local

COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning

Local

See how far Texas gas prices jumped compared to month & year ago