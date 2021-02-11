expand
February 11, 2021

Frank Ashley Follette

By PA News

Published 2:07 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Frank Ashley Follette, 71, a long-time resident of Port Arthur, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston due to complications of a chronic illness.

Frank was born on May 13, 1949, in Duluth, MN, to Bonnie Ruth and Robert Ashley Follette.

He served in the Navy as an aircraft mechanic stationed in Corpus Christi, TX. Frank had moved to Houston in September of 2017 to be near his daughters.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Eldred of Houston, TX, and Nikole Follette of Pinellas Park, FL; and siblings, Billie Key of Houston, Nick Follette of Port Arthur, and Donna Worstell of Paradise, TX. Frank was extremely proud of his three grandsons, Jake and Jeremiah Meddaugh and Brock Eldred.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Ruth and Bob Follette and the mother of his children, Patricia Hahn Follette.

A memorial service to celebrate Frank’s life will be announced at a later date.

