February 11, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9:

Feb. 3

  • Michael Curtis, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
  • John Suddath, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Paul Parris, 49, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Paige Sidney, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Gulfway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Gulf.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue.

Feb. 4

  • Royal Iles, 35, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 5700 block of Monroe.

Feb. 5

  • Dylan Barton, 28, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 4900 block of Belaire.
  • Cory Lunceford, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Val.
  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Feb. 6

  • Misty Brown, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3100 block of Taft.
  • Amber Freeman, 36, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Tyler Jackson, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Gulf.

Feb. 7

  • Daniel Ayala-Cardenas, 25, for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 25th Street.
  • Melissa Hicks, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Baird.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.

Feb. 8

  • Ryan Utphall, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Main.
  • James Mccauley, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 25th Street.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle Avenue.

Feb. 9

  • A theft was reported in the 6500 block of Terrell.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3500 block of Main Avenue.

