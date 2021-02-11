Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9:

Feb. 3

Michael Curtis, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.

John Suddath, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Paul Parris, 49, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Paige Sidney, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Gulfway.

An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Gulf.

Identity theft was reported in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue.

Feb. 4

Royal Iles, 35, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 5700 block of Monroe.

Feb. 5

Dylan Barton, 28, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 4900 block of Belaire.

Cory Lunceford, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Val.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Feb. 6

Misty Brown, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3100 block of Taft.

Amber Freeman, 36, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Tyler Jackson, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Gulf.

Feb. 7

Daniel Ayala-Cardenas, 25, for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 25th Street.

Melissa Hicks, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Baird.

A dog bite was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.

Feb. 8

Ryan Utphall, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Main.

James Mccauley, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle Avenue.

Feb. 9