February 11, 2021

Namon James Marks Sr.

By PA News

Published 1:56 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Namon James Marks Sr. was born in Port Arthur TX on March 24, 1960 to the union of Joyce Marks and Dorothy Coleman.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Namon was a 1978 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He continued his education at Lamar University in Beaumont TX with a degree in industrial engineering in 2002.

He was employed by Gulf Oil in 1979 and worked a total of 40 years in the industry before officially retiring in December of 2019.

Through the years Namon also worked for Chevron Phillips, and Valero.

Namon departed this life on February 4, 2021, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont TX surrounded by his family and peacefully went to be with the Lord.

Namon is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy B. Coleman; son, Namon James Marks Jr., and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Namon leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 40 years, Carol Marks; three sons, Brandon Marks (La’Quisha), Corey Marks (Courtney), Ryan Marks (Khalona) and a daughter Katrina Watson (Lorienza); father Joyce Marks; six Grandchildren Corian, Emani, Efrim, Khyrie, Baelee, and Lauren; two sisters Peggy Marks and Gwen Marks, and two brothers Patrick Marks and Jarius Marks.

He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

