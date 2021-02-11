expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:22 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

If you don’t have enough reasons to keep an eye on your child’s cellphone usage, along comes another — minors sending inappropriate images.

Nederland Police had a call last month of the electronic transmission of certain visual material depicting a minor.

Chief Gary Porter did not talk specifics on the case but said in general police have responded to numerous incidents of minors using cell phones to send inappropriate photographs of themselves to other people on the Internet.

“The thing about this is it is illegal, and once they put it out there, if they send it to some boyfriend, there is no control of where it will go from there,” Porter said.

“It may linger on the Internet for days, weeks or years. Once it’s in the cyber world, it may come back to haunt you.”

A minor is a child under the age of 17.

“We have had several incidents where parents or school authorities report that people under the age of 17 have been transmitting inappropriate photos of themselves or other people onto the Internet,” Porter said.

“It’s illegal to do that and illegal to receive it.”

Officers will investigate the case to learn if people receiving the images are over the age of 17. Criminal charges can be filed.

“Parents, stay vigilant on what your kids do on the phone,” he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Local

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Local

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Local

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

Local

BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday

Beaumont

Jefferson County engineer guilty of $10M+ COVID relief fraud

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Local

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Local

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Beaumont

Know a family in need of an AC unit? American Air Systems has giveaway set.

Local

Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint assistant vice president of operational support in Nederland

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

High School Sports

Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

Beaumont

UPDATE: Police locate Alzheimer’s patient

Local

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

Local

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

Local

Bowers Civic Center begins role as mass vaccination clinic today; check out the details