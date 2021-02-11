expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

  • Twalesha Brown, 39, driving while intoxicated
  • Bryan Moore, 21, warrant other agency
  • Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest
  • John Brooks, 42, Nederland warrants
  • Xavier Mitchell, 26, warrant other agency
  • Matthew Hull, 37, warrant other agency
  • Phillip Sterling, 35, warrant other agency, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Feb. 1

  • Electronic transmission of certain visual material depicting a minor was reported in the 400 block of South Second Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Third Street.

Feb. 2

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Third Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace.
  • An officer received information in the 2400 block of Vernon.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Feb. 3

  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Found property and recovered stolen property was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1100 block of I-10, Beaumont.

Feb. 4

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • An officer received information in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 5

  • Found property was reported in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 22 Street.

Feb. 6

  • A runaway was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.

Feb. 7

  • Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South Ninth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant, Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Local

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Local

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Local

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

Local

BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday

Beaumont

Jefferson County engineer guilty of $10M+ COVID relief fraud

High School Sports

Bulldog signs letter of intent to play two sports at next level

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Local

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan

Local

Deadline to apply for Port Neches fire chief nears; replacement process outlined

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Beaumont

Know a family in need of an AC unit? American Air Systems has giveaway set.

Local

Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint assistant vice president of operational support in Nederland

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Next generation is dressed to impress

High School Sports

Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

Beaumont

UPDATE: Police locate Alzheimer’s patient

Local

Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State named leader within national technical education group

Local

National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend