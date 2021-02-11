expand
February 11, 2021

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEDERLAND — Nederland is once again seeing clusters of auto burglaries and has identified suspects.

There were four reported vehicle burglaries Feb. 2 occurring in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, 400 block of North Sixth Street, 400 block of North Sixth Street and 200 block of South Third Street.

Police Chief Gary Porter confirmed cases such as these occur when suspects walk trough neighborhoods, pull on door handles and enter those that are unlocked.

While there were four actual cases reported on that particular day, these types of burglaries happen all of the time across the city and surrounding cities.

“That’s just a cluster on that day,” Porter said. “We believe it is the same group working in the area and other areas in town.”

Police believe this same group of burglars is also among those responsible for several vehicle thefts. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered in Port Arthur and another was recovered in Chambers County.

Porter asks citizens not to leave guns or valuables in their vehicles overnight, period.

“But people do it,” he said.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood call Nederland Police at 409-722-4965 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

