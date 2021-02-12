expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

By PA News

Published 9:14 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Some patchy, light freezing rain is falling Friday morning in parts of central Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service, as the temperature rises above freezing Friday, the freezing rain threat will end.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said there is a 20 to 40 percent chance for precipitation early Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

“However, with temperatures 32 F or below in east Texas and central Louisiana, any precipitation will be freezing rain,” he said. “No significant accumulations are expected, but some elevated roads and bridges could become icy.”

The more significant winter precipitation event is expected on Monday.

“This will be a mixed bag of rain, sleet and freezing rain,” Erickson said. “It is too early to say with any certainty how much ice we will see, or exactly who will see it.”

The National Weather Service will provide updates through the weekend, which will be shared by panews.com as they arrive.

Road concerns

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans along the Gulf

Coast to prepare for severe winter weather.

Dangerous winter weather can come in the form of freezing precipitation and ice. During icy conditions, roads, bridges and elevated structures will likely be impacted. DPS urges motorists to pay attention to quickly changing weather conditions and prepare for possible road and bridge closures.

Citizens should stay turned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates.

For current road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

With Nederland Heritage Festival festival canceled, other events push on

Police: Drunken driver strikes mother, father & 5-year-old; hides in backyard

BREAKING NEWS

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

Local

With Nederland Heritage Festival festival canceled, other events push on

Beaumont

Police: Drunken driver strikes mother, father & 5-year-old; hides in backyard

Local

Port Arthur News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Mid County Victory Garden planting seeds with kids event this weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

Local

National Weather Service talks possibilities & timelines for rain, freezing rain and sleet

Check this Out

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Education

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Local

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Local

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

Local

BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday

Beaumont

Jefferson County engineer guilty of $10M+ COVID relief fraud

High School Sports

Nederland’s Rylee Bolser signs letter of intent to play 2 sports at next level

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released

Local

Kidnapper used weapon when entering woman’s car; PAPD’s suspect search continues

Business

City Council discusses merits of Nederland EDC’s $230K Boston Avenue purchase plan