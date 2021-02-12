expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Syringes lay on a table at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, which is serving as a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

By PA News

Published 1:46 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

The Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur opened this week as a local hub for mass COVID-19 vaccinations, serving Greater Port Arthur and Mid-County.

The local effort is tied to the Regional Emergency Operation Center, which includes Jefferson County and is a coordinated operation of numerous Southeast Texas counties and health departments attempting to mass distribute coronavirus vaccinations.

The Regional Emergency Operation Center noted on Friday that Jefferson County received 11,000 doses last week, with 2,500 earmarked for Port Arthur and sent to the civic center.

In the first three days of operation, 1,307 vaccinations were administered at the civic center in Port Arthur.

After a couple of days of operation, City of Port Arthur and Health Department officials stress the civic center is NOT a walk-up or drive-thru clinic.

Officials said many residents without an appointment had been incorrectly visiting the civic center anticipating receiving a vaccination.

Anyone who has registered and received an appointment is being administered a vaccine at their appointed time.

All must register online at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov to receive an appointment. Once you have registered, you will be contacted when an appointment time has been set.  

Important reminders:

  • DO NOT show up to the vaccination site until receiving a confirmed appointment time from the Public Health Department. No one will be served without an appointment.
  • Anyone who previously left a name on the waitlists needs to be sure their registration is completed at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.
  • You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time, once vaccinations are available.

Those unable to access the website can contact call centers at 409-550-2536 for further assistance. Call center assistance is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When registering for the COVID vaccine on the website created by the County, you can select the location you want to take your vaccine. The City of Port Arthur Health Department is receiving vaccines as others in the County, and have been administering vaccines to citizens from the online registration created first by Port Arthur.

Once these individuals are vaccinated, the health department will begin calling people from the list created by Jefferson County.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

Weather concerns lead to school closures next week

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

Local

Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

BREAKING NEWS

Weather concerns lead to school closures next week

Local

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

Local

With Nederland Heritage Festival festival canceled, other events push on

Beaumont

Police: Drunken driver strikes mother, father & 5-year-old; hides in backyard

Local

Port Arthur News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Mid County Victory Garden planting seeds with kids event this weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

Local

National Weather Service talks possibilities & timelines for rain, freezing rain and sleet

Check this Out

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images

Education

Port Arthur’s young, aspiring engineers advance in state competition

Local

Police believe suspects identified in cluster of car burglaries in Nederland, across region

Local

Outside search firm contracted to help spotlight next Port Arthur fire chief

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9

Local

BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday

Beaumont

Jefferson County engineer guilty of $10M+ COVID relief fraud

High School Sports

Nederland’s Rylee Bolser signs letter of intent to play 2 sports at next level

Local

National Weather Service shares update on chances of snow this weekend & Sunday

Local

Cops chase motorcycle over Rainbow, Veterans bridges & through Port Arthur, Groves

High School Sports

Nederland girls basketball getting ready for playoff collision with Manvel

Local

PHOTOS — Day 1 Port Arthur mass COVID vaccination site numbers released