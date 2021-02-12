expand
February 12, 2021

Rose Hill Park is located at Woodworth Boulevard and Procter Street and features a playground, tennis court and more. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Port Arthur News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Port Arthur Newsmedia is teaming with Lamar University to host a virtual town hall open to the community at 3 p.m. Feb. 24.

The event will be shared and open to all on our various Facebook and YouTube pages and focuses on Port Arthur’s upcoming May 1 election giving voters the chance to reallocate sales tax funds to improve two of the city’s parks, making them premier parks.

The sites include the city’s largest park, S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Park on 61st Street adjacent to Memorial High School and Rose Hill Park at Woodworth Boulevard and Procter Street.

Many thanks to Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses, who represents Port Arthur Position 7 on the city council, for joining us in the virtual town hall.

A request has been made to the City of Port Arthur to have a representative of the parks and recreation department on hand.

The town hall will include a professional moderator and time for the community to ask questions.

