Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Christopher Rucka, 54, other agency warrant(s)

Areayiana Wilson, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Justin Johnson, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Louis Miller, 65, public intoxication and fail to identify

James Cotton, 34, possession of a controlled substance and violation city ordinance

Leeandrus Thomas, II, 28, fail to signal required distance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffery Dietrich, 48, other agency warrant(s)

Bianca Rangel, 23, driving while intoxicated

Frank Davis, 43, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Feb. 1

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Magnolia.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.

Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 1500 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Feb. 2

Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and fail to identify in the 700 block of Montgomery.

An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Earle.

Feb. 3

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Bowlin.

Feb. 4

Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Landry.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of Earle.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.

A person was arrested for failure to signal before turning and possession of drug paraphernalia and a subject for possession of controlled substance(s) and city ordinance in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Feb. 5

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of Hanover.

Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.

Feb. 6

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Magnolia

A person was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Dallas.

Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Feb. 7