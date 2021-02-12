Rhonda Faye Roberts, 62, of Port Neches, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur.

She was born on December 31, 1958, in Port Arthur, to Myrna Hebert Smith and Herbert Smith.

Rhonda attended school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Port Arthur and then went on to Thomas Jefferson High School.

After high school she went to work for The Port Arthur News and worked there for forty-three years where she met and loved many of her lifelong friends.

She attended and played music for mass at St. Joseph’s in Port Arthur for years.

Her faith was strong, and she truly had a servant’s heart.

Her favorite thing in life was to be together with her family and friends. She loved with her whole heart and soul and she will be forever missed.

“The Lord your God, is in your midst, a mighty savior; he will rejoice over you with gladness and you renew you in his love.” Zephania 3:17

Survivors include her husband, Chris Roberts, of Port Neches; son, Duncan Meece, of Port Arthur; stepdaughter, Jennifer Leger and her husband, Derick, of Nederland; grandchildren, Easton and Jaxon Leger; siblings, Michael Smith; Sondra LeBlanc and her husband, Kirk; and J.P. “Pat” Smith; sister-in-law, Lori Smith; and nephews, Chase Smith and his wife, Emily; Dylan Smith, Chance LeBlanc; and Keaton LeBlanc.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kelly Smith.

A family committal was held at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.