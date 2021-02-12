Weather concerns lead to school closures next week

All Port Arthur ISD extracurricular activities for middle and high school students (sports, Fine Arts, etc.) have been canceled, effective Saturday at 8 a.m.

Monday is a student holiday that will remain in place. All PAISD facilities will be closed on Monday due to impending bad weather.

All facilities will remain closed Tuesday, and the district will move to remote learning for Tuesday (Feb. 16).

The district plans to reopen all facilities and return to in-person instruction on Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Nederland

Nederland ISD is monitoring the weather forecast for the upcoming days. As many know, Monday is a teacher workday and student holiday.

Please continue to follow NISD social media pages and websites. Updated information regarding learning for Tuesday/Feb. 16 will be provided on Monday/Feb. 15 by 4 p.m.

Please note: All students should be prepared for the POSSIBILITY of virtual learning on Tuesday/Feb. 16. Students should bring

home all learning materials and devices on Friday/Feb. 12.

Sabine Pass

Sabine Pass has a scheduled inservice day on Monday with no students attending.

Remote learning is scheduled on Tuesday due to the weather.

Sabine Independent School District will return to in-person classes on Wednesday.