expand
Ad Spot

February 13, 2021

Zea Flores (10) drives to the basket during the Bulldogs’ 49-37 win over Port Neches-Groves at the Dog Dome Monday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Bulldogs close season with playoff loss to Manvel

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

The Nederland girls basketball team fell 77-44 to Manvel in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs Thursday.

The Bulldogs clinched the fourth seed of District 21-5A by beating Galena Park last week. Nederland finished the season with a 8-11 record including Thursday night’s loss.

The Bulldogs made it to the postseason for the second year in a row.

Manvel finished its regular season with a 21-5 record (15-1 in their district, which was good enough to earn the No. 1 seed).

Head coach Jody Walker said he is proud of the way his team battled through the unique season.

“I think it was pretty special for the seniors to have a season with everything that is going on,” he said. “There were cancelations and quarantines. For them to have a chance to finish the season and play, that is something they will be able to take with them.”

The Bulldogs entered the district season 3-4 before falling to Memorial 53-52 in a close loss.

Their first win of the district came against Mid County rival Port Neches-Groves in a 58-49 win at PNG High School. The Bulldogs had a propensity to win tight contests, going 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer.

“That is the whole key,” Walker said. “You start playing those teams that you aren’t ‘supposed to beat.’ You realize you are not that far away and that it is not out of reach.”

Walker enjoyed watching is team mature throughout the course of the season.

“I was able to see from where they started to the very end,” he said. “The team went through a lot of adversity. They learned to deal with it and they coped. They were able to pick it up and keep moving.”

Walker said his team was able to play Manvel close in the first quarter and fought back to get within 10 points in the third.

“We knew who we were facing,” he said, “They are a good team. They are state ranked for a reason. They lost one game in district for a reason. We knew what we were up against. They have an aggressive style of play on defense. They had two good girls who could take care of the ball and shoot really well. I was proud of the way the girls fought back. We were right there and battled in the first and second quarter.”

Walker did not say much to the team following the game because he knew players and their families were trying to get home, but he said he did have a message for his team as the game wound down.

“I told each one of them how proud I was of them,” he said. “We had one girl that was battling an injury. It was one of those things that is hard to understand from the outside. The competitor in you always wants to win but I was really proud of them.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

Time is now to prepare for cold weather; NWS shares ice storm predictions

BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day

Indictment: Dispute over $76K shrimp sale leads to Port Arthur businessman’s arrest

Beaumont

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

Local

Time is now to prepare for cold weather; NWS shares ice storm predictions

Local

BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day

Local

Indictment: Dispute over $76K shrimp sale leads to Port Arthur businessman’s arrest

Local

BEER RUN: Police say man leaves Nederland store with 3 24-packs without paying

Beaumont

Murder, intoxication assault & more lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur author explores bedtime adventures with “Go to Bed, Bug!”

Local

Nederland updates city’s golf cart operation ordinance; see the details

Local

Port Arthur Downtown Historic District listed in national register of historic places

Groves

Red-hot PNG prepares for freezing temps

High School Sports

Bulldogs close season with playoff loss to Manvel

Local

National Weather Service provides predictions, worst case scenarios for Monday ice accumulations

Local

Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

BREAKING NEWS

Weather concerns lead to school closures next week

Local

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

Local

With Nederland Heritage Festival festival canceled, other events push on

Beaumont

Police: Drunken driver strikes mother, father & 5-year-old; hides in backyard

Local

Port Arthur News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Mid County Victory Garden planting seeds with kids event this weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

Local

National Weather Service talks possibilities & timelines for rain, freezing rain and sleet

Check this Out

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images