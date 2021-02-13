Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

At approximately 7:30a.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a commercial motor vehicle in the ditch on Interstate Highway 10, near FM 365, in Jefferson County.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, all eastbound traffic lanes on IH-10, near FM 365, are closed.

The roadway will remain closed until the 18-wheeler is safely removed from the ditch.

Traffic is being diverted to Hamshire Road.

Expect delays.