February 13, 2021

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

By PA News

Published 8:24 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

At approximately 7:30a.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a commercial motor vehicle in the ditch on Interstate Highway 10, near FM 365, in Jefferson County.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, all eastbound traffic lanes on IH-10, near FM 365, are closed.

The roadway will remain closed until the 18-wheeler is safely removed from the ditch.

Traffic is being diverted to Hamshire Road.

Expect delays.

