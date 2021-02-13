Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays
At approximately 7:30a.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a commercial motor vehicle in the ditch on Interstate Highway 10, near FM 365, in Jefferson County.
No injuries have been reported.
At this time, all eastbound traffic lanes on IH-10, near FM 365, are closed.
The roadway will remain closed until the 18-wheeler is safely removed from the ditch.
Traffic is being diverted to Hamshire Road.
Expect delays.