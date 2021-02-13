Murder, intoxication assault & more lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments
Drug possession charges, theft, murder and intoxication assault made this list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury this week
- Donald Bryan Cooper, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.
- Demarcus Dante Powell, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Jacory Blue, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Demarcus Dante Powell, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Jacory Blue, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Kenlie Davis, 21, of Newton was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred July 29.
- Kenlie Davis, 21, of Newton was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred July 29.
- Kenlie Davis, 21, of Newton was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred July 29.
- Eric J. Berry, 37, transient of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Jeremie Deshaun Barabin, also known as Jeremie Deshaun Barrabin, Jeremie Barabin and Jeremine Deshaun Barabin, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.
- Daquaylin Demetrius Chatman, 25, of Port Arthur as indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Nov. 26.
- Dedrick T. Davis, 30, transient, was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
- Charetta Deshon Gasaway, 37, transient was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
- John Guillory III, also known as John Guillory and Carl Tyler, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
- Tracy Joseph Haynes, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.
- Brandon Jamal Jacobs, 35, of Houston was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.
- Jasmine Shanice Johnson, also known as Jasmine Johnson, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.
- Joe Louis King III, 29, of Houston was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Walter William Lawrence, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.
- Jamon Earl James Lee, also known as Jamon Earl Lee, 40, of Port Arthur as indicted fro robbery for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
- Delton D. Marpoe, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 16.
- Isaac Jerald Martin, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.
- Paul Jason Meredith, 52, of Kirbyville was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.
- Corey J. Mulligan, also known as Corey James Mulligan, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.
- Jeremiah Micah Prejean, 21, of Nederland was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.
- Jason Sibley, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Nichole Marie Sonnier, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Kara Renee Stimac, 36, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.
- Jamey Tatman, also known as Jamey R. Tatman and Jamey Radally Tatman, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Robert Earl Trahan, 29, of Winnie was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred June 8.
- Loc Chanh Tran, 56, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 11.
- Macarla Walton, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov, 18.
- Joseph Lee Williams, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 26.
- Tyrus Germaine Williams, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.
- Jermey J. Keil, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for endangering a child for an incident that occurred June 28.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.